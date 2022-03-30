Our weather has changed substantially since the 42 degree high measured on Tuesday. Since then, our temperature has rocketed into the 70s. In Indianapolis we reached 78 degrees, which makes today the warmest day of 2022 thus far! We can attribute the warmth to a warm front that moved through overnight. This will be short lived however, as a cold front moves through later this evening with storms moving in ahead of it.

Showers & storms will move into Indiana from west to east beginning between 6-7pm. As of now, the severe weather threat appears limited with a lack of moisture at the surface. Despite this, the level of wind energy in the atmosphere makes it possible for an isolated severe storm or even downpour to develop. Damaging wind is the primary threat and is greatest across Southwestern Indiana. Storms will slowly weaken and move into the metro area between 8-9pm before exiting the state sometime around or after 11pm.

Temperatures will fall quickly into Thursday as wind remains strong. Sustained winds will hold in the 20-25mph range with gusts up to 40 mph during the day. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s nearly all day. It will remain cloudy during the day with a few showers and even some frozen precipitation after dark. We’ll finally end the week on a quieter note with cool, but partly sunny weather on Friday.