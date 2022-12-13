INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Temperature rebound back into the upper 40s this afternoon with mild temperatures into early Thursday before a bitter blast moves in.

Increasing clouds, showers late Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s with increasing clouds ahead of rain chances overnight. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 20 mph. Rain moves in a little before midnight and continues overnight and into the morning commute.

Major storm system impacting the U.S.

We are tracking a storm system across the midwest. This system has brought winter storm conditions to the north and severe weather to the south. We won’t see either of those but we will see heavy rainfall as it tracks east.

Heavy rain, two rounds of rain in Indiana

Round number one will bring heavy rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Some claps of thunder will be possible. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers around. Round two of the heavy rain will come late Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Over an inch of rainfall is possible across the state, something we need! Indianapolis is running almost an inch below where it should be in terms of rainfall so far for the month of December.

Tumbling temperatures, cold blast into the weekend

A bitter blast is on the way. Thursday temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 30s Friday until early next week. Some flurries each day is possible too, no major accumulations are expected, however.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast