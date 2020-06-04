Heavy rain fell overnight; spotty storm chances return today

Non-severe thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana overnight and into early Thursday morning. The wave of activity brought high rain totals over Vermillion, Parke and Fountain counties due to slow-moving cell dumping large amounts of rain.

Guardian Radar estimates more than three inches of rain fell near Clinton, Rockville and Raccoon Lake within a 24-hour period! It prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings in those locations overnight.

The warnings expired this morning, but there are still some showers and non-severe thunderstorms on the radar. The area should dry out within the next couple hours and there will still be plenty of dry time for today. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon, especially if there are breaks in the clouds today. It will remain humid as dew points peak into the mid-60s.

Spotty storms are possible once again this afternoon. Storms begin after 2 p.m. on our FOX Futurecast model and become widely scattered during the heat of the day. An isolated strong storm could potentially produce gusty winds and hail this afternoon and evening, mainly for locations south and east of Indianapolis.

A cold front is going to travel over the state on Friday. The boundary will bring a few showers/storms tomorrow afternoon and eventually less humid weather to open the weekend.

The forecast for central Indiana is going to be quiet this weekend, but it will be much more active over the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the US. The system is projected to make landfall late Sunday night into early Monday morning. This morning, Cristobal is a tropical storm producing sustained winds at 40 mph. It is located over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Could the remnants from Cristobal impact our weather in the Midwest? Potentially. Right now, the remnants from the tropical system are projected to travel northward and approach central Indiana midweek. After Indy sees a stretch of dry weather through the weekend, storm chances climb next Tuesday night and Wednesday.