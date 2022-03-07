INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off wet this morning with heavy rain across central Indiana. Damaging winds up to 50 mph and flooding are the main concerns this morning. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either. Adding extra time for the morning commute is recommended.

A flood watch has been issued along and south of I-70 until 8 AM. This is where the threat of flooding is the greatest. As always, turn around, don’t drown. As of 3 AM, we had already picked up over an inch of rain in Indy with another inch or so by the end of the day.

As we go into the rest of the day, the rain will move out around lunchtime but lingering showers will be possible. A few light snow showers will also be possible as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures today get stuck in the middle 40s.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20s with a flurry or two possible.

Tuesday will be cool with temperatures in the middle 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s.

Wednesday looks like a seasonal day with temperatures in the lower 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Thursday will start off dry with rain possible late in the night. Friday will feature rain and a wintry mix possible with temperatures falling into the day. This will be monitored closely.