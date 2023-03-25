The heavy rain has finally moved out of central Indiana this Saturday morning, but there are still light, spotty showers in parts of the state. A few lingering showers will be possible during the first half of the day. However, the area should begin to dry out by the late afternoon with skies turning clear this evening.

Temperatures will also drop throughout the day with the passage of a cold front. Highs were in the lower to mid-50s at sunrise with temperatures dropping back into the lower to mid-40s late by the afternoon.

Be prepared for the strong winds today with the core of the storm system tracking over the Great Lakes. Southerly winds may gust up to 45 MPH through the early afternoon. As a result, a Wind Advisory remains in effect through 5 PM.

The wind speeds will become much lighter this evening and overnight as the storm complex departs. Central Indiana will finally see a break from rainfall and have a chance of seeing sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will be mild and should rise near the 60° mark. You will want to enjoy it while it lasts because more rain is expected to move in late Sunday evening.

Flood Warnings also remain in effect for south-central Indiana with an additional 2” to 3” of rain falling within a 24-hour period (based on radar estimates). Watch for flooding along area rivers and streams. You will also need to look out for ponding on secondary roads and not drive through high flood waters.