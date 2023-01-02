INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight.

Showers and storms overnight

Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.

Our attention will then turn to heavy rain and storms that are now entering the state. Severe weather has been prevalent to our south today and the remnant of these storms is what will fall across the Hoosier State. The greatest threats across Central Indiana include gusty wind and heavy rain, but severe weather is not expected. Still, you should expect to hear a couple rumbles of thunder.

A very mild Tuesday

The rain will fall quickly, and the heaviest stuff will be in and out by daybreak. Scattered showers are still expected through the morning, becoming isolated in the afternoon. Partial clearing may come during the afternoon too. Temperatures will be in the 60s for MOST of the day. An unusual feat for Indiana during the month of January. The warmth will come with some gusty wind too.

We’ll eventually see a cold front move through overnight and that will cool things quickly into Wednesday.