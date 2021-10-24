Heavy rain poses flooding threat; severe storms possible tonight

The weather is going to be much more active today as a potent storm system tracks over the Midwest. A warm front is lifting north over central Indiana this Sunday morning and bringing heavy rain in our southwestern counties.

This wave is going to travel over the state through the early afternoon and eventually stall over northern Indiana late in the day. There is a threat for flooding with the initial round of showers and storms. Areal Flood Watch is in effect for the northwestern portion of central Indiana through Monday morning. Some spots could see totals ranging 2” to 3” by Monday afternoon.

Behind the warm front, southerly winds pick up in speed with gusts near 25 MPH. Some cloud cover could break up over southern Indiana this afternoon as the area begins to dry out after the round of showers. The combination of southerly winds, sunshine, and temperatures near 70° will create an unstable environment in the warm sector of the storm system.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, a strong squall line will develop. At first, it will impact Illinois and eventually cross over our western border late in the evening. West-central Indiana is highlighted under a Slight Risk zone. The primary threat is going to be damaging winds. There is a secondary threat of large hail and isolated tornadoes.

The showers and storms we see this afternoon are expected to stay below the severe weather criteria. The more favorable severe weather threat will arrive overnight. Find ways to receive severe weather alerts tonight as the complex travels over the area. Stay tuned for more updates.

Showers will linger on Monday, so the rain gear will be needed again at the start of the workweek. We will see a wind shift Monday morning and temperatures will trend cooler in the afternoon. It will be windy too with gusts near 30 MPH at times.