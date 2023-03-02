Despite a 20-degree cool off, Thursday was a pleasant day and once again milder than average. Late day clouds signal a change on the way.

DRY TIME holds this evening however rain to surge north overnight. RAIN becomes steady pre-dawn Friday. Rain is coming with another powerful storm to end the work week. We are once again on the warmer side of the system Friday. The pipeline of moisture from the Gulf is wide open and rain with this storm looks healthy. 2″ plus totals possible area-wide while HEAVIER amounts south could exceed 3″ or 4″. Areal flood watches are posted as low-land flooding will be likely along with a quick rise in area creeks, streams and rivers.

The storm Friday brings an array of weather conditions across the state. A winter storm watch has been issued in northern Indiana while a WIND ADVISORY has been hoisted for all of central & southern Indiana. A ‘slight risk’ outlook for possible severe t-storms from the Storm Prediction Center is forecast for a portion of southern Indiana. Any chance of a severe storm could unfold from 2pm to 6pm mainly in the south and southeast portions of the state.

SOME SNOW

There is still much to resolve as to where the heaviest of the snow with storm will fall but amounts will exceed 6″, that will become more clear later tonight. When the storm does pass, there will be a period of rain to wet snow before ending late evening. At this time, some wet snow is forecast to begin in north-central Indiana mid-afternoon and possibly spread south before sunset Friday.

Wondering when was the last time we had a measured snow? January 30th (.3″), 32 days ago.