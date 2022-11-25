INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend!

Monday at a glance

Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast

It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years past. We have mild weather leading up to the event tonight. The sun sets at 5:30 PM tonight, and shortly after at 6:30, the Circle of Lights events will be underway. By about 7, we’re expecting clear skies with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Weekend travel weather

If you’re planning to wake up early on Black Friday, whether for shopping or travel, you will not run into any issues. That being said, a few light showers may linger at times in the early morning, so keep yourself dry. The rest of the morning will feature steady clearing and the afternoon will end up being very sunny! Highs will reach the low 50s with a breeze at times.

Early Sunday storms

Clouds will build again on Saturday and we will return to the upper 50s. The day will be breezy as warmer weather returns to the state. A storm system will be approaching from the southwest and this will bring rain to the region overnight. Rain will be heavy at times, but will begin to let up as we head through the first half of Sunday. Minor travel disruptions are possible at worst on Sunday morning. We clear & cool late in the day once again.