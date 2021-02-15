Heavy snow on the way; second wave will bring high totals and hazardous travel

Slick start this morning, as the first wave is beginning to wind down across the state! Various totals will be between 1″ to 3″ inches on the ground of new snow.

This is the break now getting underway, so be sure to get out and clear driveways and sidewalks, while plows clear the roads.

School delays are going up as I type…

Second wave will be arriving by mid-afternoon, around 2 p.m. in the downtown area. This push will be more aggressive with snow rates at an inch an hour, while totals begin to pile up by the evening and into the overnight.

An additional 6″- 10″ is possible with the highest totals southeast of downtown. This is a powdery snow and will be blowing around reducing visibility, drifting back on roads and making travel hazardous.

Although the accumulations will be winding down after 4 tomorrow morning, roads will still be a mess for tomorrow morning with schools closed across a great portion of Indiana.

Additional snow on the way for Wednesday and into Thursday with more accumulations.

This will likely be the most active week of weather for winter. Be sure to check in often.

Also, be sure to download our free weather authority app to get the latest radar images, forecasts and detailed blogs.