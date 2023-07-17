Storms developed and settled slowly south over seven hours Monday bringing multiple reports of large hail and blinding rainfall. A severe thunderstorm watch will expire at midnight.

STORMY START TO THE WEEK

Following Sunday’s storms more wide-spread thunderstorms developed ahead a cold front. From 4pm through 11:30 a slow and steady line of storms drifted southeast. These storms were responsible for multiple hail reports, one of the largest 2.0″ in Clermont (egg size).

Wind gusts topped 60 mph in Hamilton county and at 9:30pm a tornado warning was issued for Owen and Monroe counties. Radar indicated rotation but no tornado was spotted.

Severe storms are not likely after midnight and a severe thunderstorm watch will expire then. A scattered heavy downpour or an isolated storm may linger beyond midnight but the overall threat is ending.

HEAVY RAINFALL

The tropical air fueled and energized the storms ahead of an approaching cold front. Thunderstorms when roaming in this environment can and will produce blinding rainfall and locally heavy totals. Indianapolis received barely one-inch of rain while nearby Avon (Hendricks county) measured nearly 3″.

The official two-day total of rainfall for Indianapolis was 1.56″ and that rainfall was welcome. The summer rainfall deficit continues but eased by the recent downpours. The city is now just over one-inch below normal since June 1st.