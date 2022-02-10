Friday’s windy warm up comes after a early rain, the fast moving lows that dive into the state ultimately bring a blast of arctic air with them and a chance of snow

A NEW FRONT COMING

A cold front slipped across the state lowering temperatures Thursday to a more seasonal feel and snapping a two day stretch of afternoon highs in the middle and even upper 40s. Down as much as 10-degrees from the same time Wednesday, Thursday’s afternoon temperatures remained in the low to mid 30s with a wind-chill in the 20s. The same front that dropped south last night will return north again overnight as a area of low pressure surges across the upper Midwest and draws milder air north with it.

A warm front will sweep into central Indiana late tonight brining a renewed surge in milder temperatures, rising late tonight and reaching the middle and even upper 40s again Friday afternoon.

The upcoming weather is jammed packed with some substantial swings initially brought on by compact, fast-moving low pressures embedded into the polar branch of the jet stream. Meteorologist call them “clippers” named after fast moving ships that once sailed the Atlantic Ocean in the mid 1800s.

Example of the fast moving clipper ships that sailed the Atlantic in the 1800s

The ‘clipper’s often come in day in a half to two day intervals and we’ve identified three that impact the entire weekend. The first sweeps into the area Friday bringing rising temperatures overnight and rain arriving before sunrise. Rainfall coverage will peak early Friday at nearly 40% before scattering and easing. Milder temperatures are short-lived as the fast moving low streaks east and drags a cold front into the area late day. Winds will shift and as the colder air returns, rain showers will eventually transition to snow flurries and a few snow showers late Friday into early Saturday morning.

The chill will be reinforced Saturday as a weaker “clipper” moves through bringing some brisk winds and a few flurries while a third and final “clipper” dives south and brings on a spell of light snow Sunday afternoon and evening. The final low in the series (Sunday) may produce some light accumulations before departing well before sunrise Monday, Valentine’s Day.