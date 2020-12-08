Here comes the sun and a run of much milder weather

BRIGHTENING UP

Late day skies should promise that sunnier weather is on the way. The clouds are to linger overnight keeping temperatures rather steady, in the low to mid 30s through sunrise Wednesday. The clouds are expected to greet us out the door Wednesday. A shallow layer of clouds only up about 1000 feet will dissipate by late morning. By early afternoon Wednesday and again on Thursday sunshine will be abundant with under 20% cloud cover each afternoon.

JUST ADD SUNSHINE

Brightening up brings a warm up! There is no arctic air around the Nation and the air streaming into central Indiana has its origins off the Pacific Ocean. This mild brand of air flowing into the state for the next several days will elevate afternoon temperatures above 50-degrees and peak with a high near 60-degrees Friday. Friday’s temperatures are expected to run at nearly 20-degrees above normal.

NO BUSINIESS IN THE SNOW BUSINESS

With only a “trace” of snow this season – it is only the 20th time and among the least snowiest 14% on record for so little snow to-date in Indianapolis.

Missing the snow? We aren’t alone. An analysis of snow cover across the Nations shows that only 11% of the contiguous U.S. has snow on the ground. That is the least amount of snow for this date (December 8th) since these records began 17 years ago.

At this time most of the Midwest is running with below normal snowfall, the exceptions are Cleveland and Pittsburgh. With no real arctic air across the Nation and throughout much of Canada, winter weather is on hold for now.