Here’s a look at how the weather might impact your travel plans this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Experts say this week will be one of the busiest travel weeks this year. Wednesday specifically seems to be a popular travel day across the country. Whether you are driving or flying this week, it looks like the weather will corporate, for the most part.

A storm system will move onto the West Coast late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This system will bring heavy snow to parts of the Pacific Northwest. This same system will bring gusty winds to the Midwest and eastward.

If you are driving, rain looks to be the primary weather concern across the Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday. If you are flying, the gusty winds could delay some flights across the country.

Thanksgiving Day looks wet across the Ohio Valley. This system continues to push east into the weekend bringing rain chances to the East Coast. Overall, though, traveling, for most, should be smooth sailing.