High heat across Central Indiana to close out the weekend

Temperatures reached 90 degrees in Indianapolis on Saturday, and this looks to be the start of a lengthy stretch of heat in the Hoosier State. Cooler weather will take us through the early morning with temperatures starting around 70 in the metro area. Lows should fall into the 60’s across the suburbs. There will be plenty of sunshine to begin the morning with isolated areas of patchy fog.

We will warm up quickly once the day gets going with abundant sunshine through the lunchtime hour. There will be some cloud development in the afternoon and perhaps a few very isolated showers. About 90 percent of the state will remain dry and any rain showers would be brief. Humidity will be noticeable, but not overbearing. Another comfortable evening should follow.

The heat will remain on blast as we transition into the work week. Highs are forecast to remain in the 90’s through the middle of the week with a couple days as hot as the mid 90’s expected! Humidity will stick with us too, so it would not be a shock if those feels-like temperatures made a run at triple digits once again.