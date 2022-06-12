INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a warm one again across Central Indiana with highs breaking back into the 80s despite a few early day storms. This may be our last day with highs in the 80s until later in the week, and we’re not talking about cooler weather…

Heat advisory takes effect Monday

A heat advisory has been issued for several Indiana counties & beyond beginning Monday at noon. We’ve been talking about the upcoming heat wave all week and it’s officially arriving. This coverage will expand in the days ahead. Stay safe, stay cool, and stay hydrated!

Severe storms possible Monday too

After a mostly sunny and overall quiet start to Monday, the chance for strong to severe storms will present itself later in the day. A storm complex (or “ridge rider” if you’re familiar with the weather pattern) will impact the North Central US. This will dip south through Michigan and may impact parts of Northern Indiana in the late afternoon and early evening. The primary threat is damaging wind gusts.

Heat stays on blast!

The pattern will evolve into that of a true summer heat wave. Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s by Tuesday and heat is expected to remain sustained for several days following. The temperatures only tell half the story however, as dew point values will climb into the 70-75 range as well. This will only make it feel hotter with heat index values over 100 degrees!

A strong upper ridge through the upper atmosphere is the mechanism that will lock in this high heat through much of the week. It will be quite expansive too with above average warmth spanning the majority of the US; everywhere east of the Rockies essentially. A southerly surface flow aids in transferring this heat northward as well.