INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has endured quite the stretch of hot & dry weather over the past month. The heat continued on Friday with a 95° high, tying the max temp for 2022. Meanwhile, today’s high of 88° may be the coolest of the week with more summer-like weather to come.

Temps skyrocket heading into the holiday

Another day of hot weather is expected as we begin Sunday. Humidity will remain low however, so it will not be a bad one to enjoy outdoors. Aside from a few wispy clouds it will be abundantly sunny with temps reaching 90 degrees in the afternoon. Wind will remain light during the day too. Beautiful weather will continue though the evening.

Temperatures will begin close to 70 degrees as we wake up to another sunny sky on Independence Day! Humidity will increase through the day and it will certainly feel humid by the afternoon. The uptick in humidity will open the door for a few isolated storms late in the day, but widespread activity will not occur. No need to cancel the outdoor plans, but keep an eye to the sky just in case. Highs should end up reaching the low 90s with feels-like temps about 5 degrees higher. It remains muggy & warm through the evening.

High heat settles in

Just like the past several weeks, our upper level pattern will be conductive to hotter than average weather for an extended period of time. A very strong ridge will begin to build across the South Central US and eventually spread through the West Central US through the late week. The ridge will be quite expansive, so even without being directly within, the Midwest will heat up as a result.

Tuesday through Friday may all end up being in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will be higher-end each of these days too, which means it may feel more like 100, at least Tuesday-Thursday. Our only shot a potential relief will come in the form of afternoon storms. There will be a low chance each of these days, but our best shot will be Tuesday and then again on Friday.