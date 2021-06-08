High humidity to drive locally heavy downpours mid-week

HIGH HUMIDITY

Dew points are to remain high for several more days. This is the most humid air since last September and the “MUGGLY” conditions are to persist for the rest of the week.

Showers are increasing from southern Indiana late Tuesday and they will spread north overnight. Adding a weak low pressure to the mix will bring PEAK rainfall coverage Wednesday and Thursday. Coverage will increase to nearly 70% Wednesday meaning, if you have dodged a few downpours the last few days you are more likely in line to get some rain.

With all the humid air available, locally heavy downpours are possible and under a thunderstorm or two a few locations could exceed 2″ rainfall totals. These would be localized and not area-wide.

Gaps of larger rain-free hours and rain-free time begin to expand late in the work week and for the upcoming weekend. While a rain threat cannot be completely ruled out the expanded dry time will bring temperatures up – to the warmest of the year. Saturday afternoon could include a heat index in the middle 90s! Stay tuned.