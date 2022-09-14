INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is NOT done with Indiana yet! Warmth is already building across the Plains and will migrate eastward later this week. The potential for multiple days in the 90s cannot be ruled out.

High pressure opens the door to HEAT

A high pressure system is currently centered directly over Southern Indiana and has brought the return of dry air and sun to the state. Temperatures began the morning in the 50s and will do this once again on Thursday. As the system very slowly moves east, southerly flow will begin to pick up.

With dry air, plenty of sun, and a light southerly flow, temperatures will have a lot of room to increase throughout the day. We may warm 25-30 degrees across much of the area, which will place highs in the mid 80s across Central Indiana! Another nearly perfect sunny sky will be present throughout the day. This will be warmth you can enjoy with comfortably dry air hanging around through the next several days and nights.

Warm HOT weather this weekend & beyond

Summer-like heat will not take long to arrive in Central Indiana. After another day of sun & mid 80s on Friday, we’ll take a step into the upper 80s over the weekend. Our weather pattern will be very slow to change as high pressure becomes anchored across the Eastern US. This will not be a bad thing however, as it will maintain the drier air amidst high temperatures too.

Early next week is when the hottest weather will arrive. Our return to the 90s is expected to come on Monday! It will be a partly cloudy day with a couple isolated storms possible. This may be the only day with a chance for precipitation until later in the week however. Tuesday and Wednesday each have equal chances to top 90 as well. We may have a true September heat wave on our hands in this case! We’ll be eyeing down the timing of a front that will move through around Thursday/Friday, which will determine when this unseasonable heat eases up.