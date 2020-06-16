High time for dry time has arrived, no real rain chance for days

SUNNY STRTECH

Tuesday was the 6th straight sunny to mostly sunny day in central Indiana taking June to 53% possible sunshine. June is now the sunniest month of 2020 and there is no let up. Skies will be mostly sunny through the end of the work week with under 30% cloud cover expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Clouds may puff up this weekend as humidity levels continue to rise.

DRY TIME

We’ve reached the time of the year when the lawn turns brown quickly. With no measured rain in Indianapolis since June 4th, the dry spell has reached 12 straight days. All reporting stations in central Indiana are now showing a deficit in rainfall for the month on June.

We are nearing the official start of summer (Saturday 5:44 pm) when the sun angle is at its highest. The sun strength is three times stronger than it was on December 21st, the days are now 15 hours long and we lose soil moisture fast. This time of the year we evaporate nearly a .25″ of moisture per day. Is your lawn looking brown? Most likely it is and watering will be required.

The current forecast calls for little or now rain through the weekend with out “best” chance Monday. Rainfall is not evenly distributed nor widespread this time of the year so the outlook isn’t a good one. Off two long range rainfall projections the numbers are not good. We average one inch of rain and that isn’t enough to keep up with the evaporation rates. We will monitor trends.