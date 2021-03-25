High wind warning tonight, heavy rain and storms too

This morning brings a quiet start out the door, as clouds increase and temperatures remain somewhat mild in the upper 40s. Clouds will continue to thicken through late morning before rain and storms arrive between noon and 1 p.m.

This afternoon will bring mild air, scattered showers and storms, with a few gusts through the evening rush hour.

Tonight, a HIGH WIND WARNING will take effect, as a rapidly moving, well organized area of low pressure will pass across the state. This will generate a strong wind field across the state!

Winds likely to gust to 60 mph or more. The combination of soft ground and dangerous gusts will topple trees and create power outages through tomorrow morning.

Some rotating storms will be possible too, within this wind field, so a possible tornado could be in the mix through 2 a.m.

Rain ends early Friday morning, as cooler air returns! Winds will remain breezy through the day, as some sunshine works back in by the afternoon.

The weekend brings shower chances LATE Saturday and into Sunday morning, bringing plenty of dry hours both days!