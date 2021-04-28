Highest humidity of the year brings heavy rain to central Indiana

SOME DRY TIME HANGING ON

The evening IS NOT a washout. Gaps of dry time in western Indiana are clearly evident on radar just after 6 p.m. Rain showers and downpours are to ramp up overnight.

An early wave of showers and thunderstorms brought locally heavy rainfall to Owen and Monroe counties. Ellettsville (northwest Monroe County) reported 1.24″ of rain, while Bloomington received 1/3 of an inch. This is how the rain will fall tonight, and amounts will depend on location, location. location.

HIGH HUMIDITY

Tropical air has arrived, and it is behind the drenching downpours coming our way. The DEW POINT has surged to the highest levels of 2021 and highest since last November!

Feels sticky — the “mugglies” have arrived for the first time this year.

Showers and t-storms increase later tonight, reaching peak coverage of around 90% at or just after 12 a.m. Locally, heavy downpours are expected at times through sunrise Thursday.

As mentioned earlier, locally, rainfall amounts could top 2″ to 3″ in some spots before ending later Thursday afternoon and evening. High or standing water is possible, and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the southern third of the state.

I’m posting below two images of predicted rainfall off two machines. The amounts vary WIDELY — a signal that the rain, not being evenly distributed, will lead to locally higher totals in SPOTS.

The trend does favor the corridor of heaviest rain would fall in southern and south-central Indiana. We will monitor trends and are leaning toward the lighter-side of the totals, but now again, riling out a few 2″-plus in some locations.

We will be monitoring.