Final day of June produces the HOTTEST day of the year. 91° in Indianapolis Friday with over 35k people still without power.

HIGHLY HOT AND HUMID

This is only the second time all year that the dew point (the real measure of humidity) has reached 70° or higher. Combined with the air temperatures it is producing a HEAT INDEX of over 90°and nearing 100° in many locations late Friday afternoon. The humidity will remain high through the night and continue into Sunday night before any real break. Temporary relief could come in the wake of showers and storms, those are in the forecast.

Storm clusters/complexes will roam throughout the weekend. We are not expecting an ALL DAY RAIN, the will be many rain-free hours. However, timing storms is still a devil but favors overnight hours to early AM hours (Saturday & Sunday).

The Primary threat will be hail, damaging wind, heavy rainfall and prolific lightning. Though we cannot rule out a brief tornado. We are outlooked for potential severe weather from late Friday night through Sunday night.



Below three “snapshots” of one forecast model placement and timing of these complexes. Its one take but gives some idea as to the timing and location. Currently we feel that any storms overnight will likely ramp up after 12am and reach peak coverage around from 2am to 5am.

Again, the difficulty is the timing and location of the ‘clusters’ so we will monitor closely. Severe watches may be issued this weekend so please stay tuned on-air and on line to FOX59 for updates.