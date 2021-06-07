Highly humid for the foreseeable future

TROPICAL FEEL

The humidity has jumped over the past 48 hours to the highest levels of the year and the highest since last September. The true measure of moisture of “humidity” is the dew point and when the dew point exceeds 60-degrees, it becomes more and more uncomfortable. Sunday and Monday produced a peak dew point of 70-degrees, the more typical number you would find in Florida, the highest it has been since last September, nine months ago. When numbers are as high as they are Tuesday, the air takes on a stuffy, or what I like to call “muggly” feel. The nighttime lows do not cool much and each morning fog will likely form.

There is no cold front scheduled to pass and bring an end to the tropical air until Sunday night so plan on the sticky air to stick around for the rest of the work week and entering the weekend. At this distance and wind shifting front will lower humidity starting Sunday night.

DAILY RAIN CHANCE

Staying humid all week long, there is a daily chance of a brief downpour and a thunderstorm, driven by some daytime heating. The moist, buoyant air when heated will from time to time develop the shower and storm threat during the peak heating of the day. While the coverage is minimal again Tuesday an added feature, a weak low pressure Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, may encourage more showers and storms during the afternoon. This added agitation could increase rainfall coverage to nearly 60% by Thursday afternoon and evening.