Highly humid stretch underway, first heat wave of 2020 coming soon

TROPICAL AIR

For the first time this year the dew point surged to 77-degrees in Indianapolis. That is an incredibly high number and more typical for the Tropical Rain forest of Central America. We rarely have dew points this high and when we do the heat index hits dangerous levels. Shortly before 3 pm, the heat index reached 100-degrees in Indianapolis – highest of the year and highest since last July.

Locally heavy downpours are ending as we’ve pasted peak heating of the day. Locally heavy rainfall occurred Monday with isolated totals of over 1″. The highest rainfall estimate was found in southern Madison county. Note most official reporting stations did not record rainfall Monday.

HEAT BUILDS

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are in the offing for the next two days but they are selective and are not area-wide. While there is the threat of rain, and any storm that does move overhead can and will produce locally heavy amounts and drenching downpours. Again the coverage here is limited and likely at its peak Tuesday then drops through the rest of the week.

The jet stream is buckling and a dome of heat is expanding across the heart of the Nation later this week and expanding into the holiday weekend. High temperatures are likely to top 90-degrees starting Thursday and extend well into next week. Combined with unrelenting humidity, the heat index could be near 100-degrees for several days. Stay tuned!