We’re tracking more sunshine for central Indiana with warmer, more humid weather this afternoon. Highs on Monday were seasonal and reached the mid-80s. Temperatures today are going to approach the 90-degree mark this afternoon! Be prepared for the high heat and uncomfortable humidity levels by staying hydrated.

There is a weak cold front that sneaks into northern Indiana this afternoon and it could produce an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The areas north of the Lafayette-Kokomo-Muncie have the best chance of seeing a pop-up cell.

Another chance for thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday afternoon for the rest of central Indiana. FOX Futurecast has a squall line moving through central Illinois midday and cross over Indiana’s western border after 2 PM.

West-central Indiana will likely see the strongest cells before the line gradually weakens as it travels east. Be sure to have ways to receive alerts and stay tuned to updates from FOX59.

A stormy pattern will set up at the end of the week. However, even with daily storm chances, there will still be dry windows between the waves of activity.