Highs near 80 degrees this afternoon; tracking next round of rain

Highs on Monday reached into the upper 70s and even into the lower 80s in spots around central Indiana. Temperatures today will trend warmer and it will likely be the warmest of 2021 (to date).

Southerly winds will become strong and help rise back into the upper 70s this afternoon!

A light jacket may be needed heading out this morning with temperatures in the mid-50s for much of the area. There are showers and storms moving over Wisconsin and the Great Lakes this morning.

The shower activity will stay away from central Indiana today. However, the dry stretch will soon end, so it is important to take some time outdoors before our next round of rain arrives.

Central Indiana will remain dry tonight and early Wednesday morning. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day as showers near the state. A few widely scattered showers move into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The weather pattern will become more active during the second half of the week. There will be rain chances through the weekend as temperatures trend cooler in the days ahead.