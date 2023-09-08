Dry and cooler to start your Friday morning, as temperatures are settling into the lower 60s and upper 50s out the door. Expect a mix of clouds at sunrise while winds lightly flow in from the northwest. A seasonal start, no doubt.

This afternoon, a slight, weak shower chance remains for the state but coverage is much lower than yesterday. Along with the spot chance, expect cloudy skies at times with sunshine working in too. This cooler flow should have our high today, reaching the middle 70s, a below average afternoon for early September.

Tonight, a lingering shower chance will diminish from the north to the south, while skies clear and temperatures fall into the upper 50s overnight.

This weekend, more sunshine is expected to build for both days, along with lower dew points and fantastic temperatures! Colts forecast on Sunday still looks solid with the roof open for the home opener! Enjoy…

Next “decent” rain chances are not to arrive until Tuesday of next week!