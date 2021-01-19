Historic date in Indiana weather; What calendar day has produced the most nights at zero-degrees or colder?

It has been 0° or colder 784 times in Indianapolis dating back to 1872. Only 27 (18%) of those years on record it did not dip to zero or colder.

This winter has been a “walk in the park” hasn’t it?. To-date, there have only been four nights below 20° in Indianapolis, a remarkable number! This winter has produced the fewest nights under 20° since 1932, 89 years ago.

Today is an important date in Indiana weather history, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Indianapolis came on this date in 1994. We fell to -27° on January 19th twenty-seven years ago today.

So what calendar day has produced the most nights at or below 0°?. We did some digging and found that the 10th of January has produced twenty-one 0° or colder readings. The record low on the 10th is -16°.

We still see no serious cold coming but we may open the weekend with the coldest air in about a month. Saturday morning is forecast to start at 15-degrees, the coldest since December 26th and the coldest of 2021. No nights are expected at this time to go to zero or below as we see it even to end the month. We average 3 nights a year at zero or colder annually.