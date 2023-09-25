A sunny and warm streak of weather continued to start the work week but needed rain could fall this week

80 DEGREE DAYS

Today marks the 6th consecutive 80-degree and officially the 103rd day at or above 80° this year. That surpasses the normal of 102° annually. Last year to-date there were 112 while in 2010 we had 124 days to 80° of higher by September 25th. The year(s) to produce the most were 2010 and 2007 with 131 days of 80-degree warmth. Both of those years produced a half-dozen days in the 80s into October.

WE NEED THE RAIN

This is among the driest Septembers on record but dry spell started mid-August. Only .26″ of rainfall in the past 41 days. This is the driest for the calendar dates in 115 years!

Rain chances on the rise but it will be selective, only peaking at 40% coverage each of the next two afternoons. Off several machines, rainfall amounts range from .25″ to over 1″ possible next two days. The takeaway here is that a few downpours and even a t-storm are possible but NOT evenly distributed.