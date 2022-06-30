Drought feeds drought and we have entered drought conditions in Indiana so the thinking is it will get worse. Storms are in the holiday weekend forecast but there are some significant changes

DRY HEAT

What a week of morning low temperatures but that has ended for now. Starting very mild again early Thursday, many locations rose over 30-degrees into the afternoon with temperatures reaching and exceeding 90°. This was the 7th 90-degree day of the year for the city of Indianapolis, four to-date is normal. That dry air is behind the sharp rise during the afternoon and with very low relative humidity, there is an ELEVATED FIRE DANGER this afternoon and this evening. “Small fuels” like grass/needles will ignite easily. Please be careful!

UPDATE CONDITIONS WORSEN

From US Drought Center Thursday, their report shows ‘abnormally dry’ conditions have more than doubled since last week and encompasses nearly 90% of the state of Indiana now. We end June -3.77″ below normal rainfall, driest June in 10 years. More impressive, the .03″ of rainfall to end the month is the DRIEST for the dates (since June 13th) in 135 years! Only 1887 ended drier with .02″.

HUMIDITY is still set to surge but there is a twist it will now more brief. After a sudden rise overnight it will peaks later Friday then fall again with a wind shifting, front passing early Saturday morning. This is an indication that the rain threat will lower considerably now for Saturday and Sunday. After Friday night, we’ve lowered any rainfall threat Saturday, Sunday & Monday to under 20% coverage. Needed rainfall may be more wide-spread Tuesday.