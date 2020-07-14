Historic heat on this date 84 years ago

HISTORIC HEAT

Which calendar day is arguably the ‘hottest’ day of the year? Making a good case is, July 14th.

On this date, July 14th, the hottest temperature ever recorded was 106° in 1936 and on two other occasions.

The 106° temperature officially set on July 14th and on numerous other dates stands as the record, however 107° was recorded unofficially, but taken prior to the airport being recognized as the official record station).

Dating back 149 years, the city of Indianapolis has recorded 3144 days of 90° plus high temperatures. July 14th has produced 48 of them, the most of any other calendar day. 2 of those reports topped 100°.

Topping 100°, well that has happened 72 times on record. Several days have reached 100° on 3 occasions, included on that list is July 15th, July 21st and July 28th.