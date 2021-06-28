Historic heat on this date nine years ago today

JUNE’S HOTTEST

Do you remember the hot summer of 2012? It was a terribly dry month of June in 2012, the DRIEST on record and the dry conditions aided in bringing the hottest June temperatures on record nine years ago today, June 28th. The month sizzled with multiple 90-degree days (9), then as the month was set to end, the temperature surged to 104°. It would be the hottest temperature in Indianapolis in 58 years with a heat index peaking at 115°. The following day, a Friday would challenge the new record topping 103° before cooling to a high of 97° on Saturday.

The heat never really eased as the heat wave rolled on and we returned to triple-digit heat for the 4th of July. Seven more days would top 100° in July, the hottest 105° on the 6th and the 7th.