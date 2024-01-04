For the first time all season, and area-wide snowfall is possible to open the weekend

We are now over 8″ below normal snowfall for the season. With a total of only .1″ snow, this is the LEAST amount of snow for Indy through January 4th in 127 years! It ties with 1897 for #1 all-time least snowy to-date on record.

Not only has the snow been lacking but certainly the cold. Lows tonight especially where there are some clear skies overhead, will be the coldest in nearly two weeks. Last time we went sub 24° was Dec 19th – over two weeks ago.

Are you ready for some snow? It really looks like winter is getting some traction but eases us into a new pattern gently.

Snow is expected to fall this weekend. The weekend is to open with the first area-wide chance of a ‘sticking’ snow. With no real polar air available the timing is key. A combo of rain & snow approaches from the southwest late-night Friday with a change to a wet snow likely well before sunrise Saturday. Snow (and some mixed rain) will reach its peak coverage of 70% before sunrise.

Below is a “probability of a one inch” snowfall ending early Saturday morning, which supports the idea that a coating of snow is very realistic for much of central Indiana. Accumulations are likely early Saturday with an early take of half-inch to 2″ total possible falling mainly pre-dawn Saturday. With temps at or even above freezing it’s a slushy accumulation on roads but coats grassy and elevated surfaces. Also below is the short-range HRRR (High Resolution Rapid Refresh) model predicated snowfall.

Check back tonight on-air and again Friday for an update on snow timing and totals, all subject to change.