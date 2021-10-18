Historic snow started on this date

Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989?

It started on this date October 18th – the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city of Indianapolis. .2″ fell by midnight but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.

Trees and power lines toppled under the weight of the heavy/wet snow. Only 10 Octobers on record have produced measurable snow – the last time 2014 with .1″. Prior to that, 1993 with 2.4″.

Scanning weather records, October is the month that the first flakes fall. 37 October’s on record have produced a trace or more of snow, that’s 25%. Will we see them this year? The warm October keeps rolling along and despite a few shots of cooler air again late week and this weekend, the warmth could be back in a big way to end the month. Stay tuned!