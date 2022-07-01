Skies clear and warmth is back in the area! Expect a muggier, warmer start out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the lower 70s for downtown at sunrise. Bright sunshine will dominate the morning and early afternoon, as temperatures quickly warm into the lower 90s. This will mark our eighth 90-plus degree day for 2022 and a hot one to open the new month of July!

An approaching cold front will arrive this evening and could prompt a few, limited showers or an isolated storm for tonight. Most areas will remain dry, so outdoor plans look to be a go! A lingering shower could exist through the overnight but should push south by tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

The holiday weekend will bring plenty of dry time Saturday and Sunday, with chances slightly rising by Monday afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be trending warmer too from Saturday through early next week!