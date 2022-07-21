Another Hot Day

A boundary traveled over central Indiana on Wednesday, and it unfortunately didn’t produce much rain for the Hoosier State. It may not have produced rainfall, but it will allow dew points to drop by the afternoon. It will feel less humid even with highs in the lower 90s during peak heating.

Dry conditions are expected today with mostly sunny skies. Indianapolis has reached the 90° mark 14 times already this year! On average, the city sees 19 days with 90° heat. Today will likely mark the 15th day this summer with highs in the lower 90s for Indy.

Heat Wave Underway

Temperatures will trend up across central Indiana with more opportunities to hit 90° through the weekend. It will become muggy on Saturday, especially when the warm frontal boundary passes over the state. The southerly wind shift will directly impact highs to rise into the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday! Heat indices may even rise near 110° around the Indianapolis area.

When Relief Arrives?

A cold front is going to bring scattered showers and storms to the Midwest Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday’s storms will be our next best shot at rainfall for the area. The boundary will also bring us relief from the high heat early next week! Highs will drop back into the mid-80s by Monday.