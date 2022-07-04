INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning and happy 4th of July! We are starting off warm this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We are back in the 90s today with a hot and unsettled week ahead!

4th of July forecast

Temperatures for the day today will top off in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of a very isolated storm chance this afternoon but I think most of the day is dry and hot. Humidity increases throughout the day as well. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s with a few clouds.

Storms chances Tuesday

As we head into Tuesday, there is a chance for a strong line of storms moving in from the north throughout the morning hours. The best chance will be between 7 a.m. until about noon. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat along this line. After this line moves out, temperatures will top off in the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s again.

Unsettled and storm this week

Each day this week will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms with hot and humid conditions. There is another chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. Temperatures each day will top off in the lower to middle 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the 70s.

Drying out this weekend

By Saturday and Sunday, it looks to dry out and become less humid too. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds each day.