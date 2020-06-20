Hot and humid start to summer; timeline for much needed rainfall

Central Indiana has been drying out the last 15 days! More than 70% of Indiana is considered “abnormally dry” and the rain total for Indianapolis is now running more than 1.50” below average to-date. The dry soils around the area is also contributing to the high heat. Indianapolis hit 90° for the first time since early October! Prepare for another hot day as we kick-off summertime at 5:44 PM. Highs will rise near the 90° mark again this afternoon!

Several dry hours are expected today. However, more clouds are going to move into the state during the second half of the day. The hot and humid weather around the area may result in some instability in the atmosphere. There could be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms with the heat of the day.

Rainfall is needed and the coverage for thunderstorms will increase by Father’s Day afternoon. The additional clouds and showers around will prevent temperatures from climbing back to 90° Sunday afternoon. Rain totals through Monday morning could rise to a half inch. Isolated higher amounts possible within any thunderstorms that fire up.

The pattern becomes more active early in the workweek. There will be more storm chances, especially by Tuesday with a passage of a cold front. Next Wednesday and Thursday look more comfortable. Behind the boundary, high temperatures and the humidity will drop.