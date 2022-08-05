INDIANAPOLIS – We’re turning up the heat this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Meanwhile, spotty rain chances stick with us through the weekend.
Friday night Indians game
Join the weather conversation on Twitter!
Drought monitor update
The US drought monitor looks much healthier with Thursday’s latest report. Now just 29% of the state is under abnormally dry conditions.
Saturday rain chances
Saturday rain will be very limited. Most of us will experience sunshine and dry skies. However, spotty showers throughout the day will be present, along with isolated storms into the afternoon and evening hours.