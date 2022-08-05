INDIANAPOLIS – We’re turning up the heat this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Meanwhile, spotty rain chances stick with us through the weekend.

Friday night Indians game

Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

We're less than 2 weeks away from average high temperatures DROPPING COOLER! Starting August 18th, normal highs dip ever so slightly from our annual peak of 85° to 84…



I'd like to stay at that October 6th number of 70° and never leave #INwx pic.twitter.com/AtCdedt3QH — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) August 5, 2022

Drought monitor update

The US drought monitor looks much healthier with Thursday’s latest report. Now just 29% of the state is under abnormally dry conditions.

Saturday rain chances

Saturday rain will be very limited. Most of us will experience sunshine and dry skies. However, spotty showers throughout the day will be present, along with isolated storms into the afternoon and evening hours.





Saturday at a glance