Overnight storms are winding down and dry time is now beginning to build in at this hour! Still quite muggy and damp, as dew points remain high and clouds hover overhead. Skies will be clearing through late morning and temperatures jumping quickly through the early afternoon.

Expect winds to be gusty from the southwest and highs reaching the upper 80s by late afternoon. A few storms could be possible through the afternoon but a larger event may impact this evening and into the overnight.

This evening and tonight a threat for severe storms will impact parts of Indiana. Timing appears after evening rush hour, at this time but before midnight. Damaging winds, lightning and heavy downpours all remain in the mix through the overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Be sure to check in with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes through the early evening newscasts to get timing and threat.

Early Tuesday showers and a few storms will be winding down, as the cold front clears the area. A drop in dew points and cooler flow will take hold by late afternoon and bring a great end to the month. Midweek cooldown will be enjoyed, as we open a new month.

An early look at the weekend, indications are that dry weather will hold and heat will build with highs possibly reaching the lower 90s by Sunday!