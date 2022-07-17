INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms brought much needed rainfall to Indiana this weekend. A drier week is ahead as we return to the 90s!

Monday at a glance

Sunday rainfall totals

Finally Sunday showers provided heavier rainfall across the Hoosier state! Over two inches in Peru was observed. Over half an inch came down in Indianapolis.

And a little more on the way!

We’re still set to pick up more than a tenth of an inch of rainfall before we get started with what will be a drier week ahead.

Moderate drought for nearly half of Indiana

This rain should help to improve drought conditions.

However, as it stands right now: 79% of Hoosier territory is abnormally dry. That’s at least a 15% decrease from last week’s drought report. Even more of the state is now under a moderate drought at 44%, which is a 5% increase from last week. A new drought report will come out this Thursday.

The heat and humidity picks back up next week

The long range pattern shows a dome of hot air setting up to areas southwest of Indiana, but the warm air mass will extend 90-degree highs back into the Hoosier state.