Indianapolis made it to 90° for the 14th time of 2023 and for the 25th time on Labor Day. According to the National Weather Service records that go back to 1872, Labor Day 2023 is now part of the 17% of such holidays that had a high of 90° or higher. Another hot and humid day is in store Tuesday along with a few storm chances.

90° Days in 2023 Stats Heat on Labor Day Climatology (Updated for 2023)

Thanks to the continued southwest flow around here, Tuesday calls for highs once again around 90° and heat index values in the low-to-mid 90s. This will be pretty much “copy and paste” from Labor Day. The only difference is that we’ll add storms to the mix Tuesday afternoon and early evening coming from the south. The severe threat is low but some downpours and frequent lightning are possible in any thunderstorm. The timing of these looks to be from 3-7 p.m. from south to north.

Heat Index Forecast Tuesday Southwest Flow (culprit for muggy/hot conditions) continues Tuesday

Futurecast 3:15 p.m. Tuesday

Futurecast 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

As we get into Tuesday night and overnight, we’ll dry out temporarily before more scattered storm chances on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Showers are possible Wednesday morning then again ahead of the cold front Wednesday evening. With that latter around, some of those storms could turn noisy with downpours and a gusty wind threat. Otherwise, the severe threat is low.

Futurecast Wednesday AM

Futurecast (cold front) Wednesday PM

Futurecast Late Wednesday PM



Day 3 Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook (Wednesday)

Once Thursday and Friday come around, you’ll notice a very different “feel” to the air thanks to northwest flow returning to Central Indiana. Highs will be a good 5-6° below normal in the mid-to-upper 70s around here. The more seasonably cooler and less humid weather will continue into the weekend, too.

Temperature Departures Friday Change in winds and airflow starting Thursday