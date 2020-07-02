Hot streak now underway with no storms in sight

Skies are clear and temperatures are mild to begin our Thursday, and for most, the end of the workweek. Lots of sunshine anticipated for this afternoon along with light winds and little to no rain across the state. After reaching 90° on Wednesday, another hot one on the way today with highs likely reaching 90° or higher.

Heading into the holiday weekend, more of the same is expected. The dog days of summer are here, or what is also known as the lazy, hazy days of summer. Plenty of 90° heat will be with us this holiday weekend as the dry pattern takes hold. Great for fireworks, but don’t forget the water hydration during the hot hours.