Hot stretch builds; Laura still on track to the U.S.

Mostly clear skies to start your Tuesday morning, along with very warm temperatures out-the-door should be anticipated! Expect more hazy sun and heat on the way through the afternoon, while afternoon highs reach the 90s again. A limited storm chance remains for the late afternoon in our far northeastern counties. Keep in mind, the heat index will be nearing 100° in most locations too and will certainly slow down your outdoor activities.

The intense heat will hold through the rest of the workweek, while storm chances remain limited in coverage until Saturday. Laura, remains a tropical storm but will likely intensify to a category 1 hurricane this afternoon. The track remains consistent for a landfall sometime late Wednesday night/Thursday morning near the Texas/Louisiana state line. Remnants of Laura will eventually drift back east into the Ohio Valley and brush southern Indiana. The combination of “Laura” and a passing cold front will provide our best rain coverage for the state through Saturday afternoon. Look for more changes on this track over the next 24 hours.