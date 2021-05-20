Hot stretch on the way; shower chances diminishing

Partly sunny skies and mild conditions to start your Thursday morning! Keep in mind, a lingering shower remains in western Indiana this morning, but most of the state is dry and will stay that way for the entire day. Clouds will thin at times through the day and temperatures will continue to warm. Today will likely mark the warmest day, so far, of 2021 with a forecast high of 83°. Indy 500 practice still underway and should be another great day at IMS.

The heat is on for the weekend as 80’s make a run daily! Dry weather is great but the heat will be intense considering the quick warm-up, nearing 90° by Sunday afternoon will take a toll on us who don’t hydrate and/or cool off.

A slight breakdown in the pattern will bring a few storms back into the state on Monday, but the heat will remain in the 80’s through at least Wednesday of next week!