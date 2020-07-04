Hot weather pattern holds through the weekend; small storm chance this afternoon

Another 90° day is on tap this Fourth of July! Indy reached 91° on Friday and it was the fifth time the city made it to 90° this year. There will be many more opportunities to hit 90 in the days ahead as the hot stretch continues across central Indiana! The humidity is also going to increase this week. The combination of the heat and humidity will result in uncomfortable weather conditions, especially next Wednesday and Thursday.

If your plans take you outside this holiday, be mindful of the heat! Highs will climb into the lower 90s today with heat indices potentially rising to 95° during the late afternoon. We have had to add a limited storm chance for the afternoon due to the hot and humid conditions. You shouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but it is important to keep an eye on the sky after 1 PM. Lightning and an isolated heavy downpour could be possible with any storm that “pops up” today.

Storm chances will wind down this evening once we lose the heat of the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, which will be ideal for any fireworks displays you attend at dusk. Temperatures will remain warm though and should stay in the 80s until midnight. You will also have an opportunity to watch the lunar eclipse tonight! It starts at 11:07 PM and peaks at 12:29 AM. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

The Brickyard 400 is tomorrow, and the race is still on without fans in the grandstands. Highs peak into the lower 90s at the start of the race (4:24 PM) and will stay near the 90° mark for the entire of the event. The rising humidity will create oppressive heat, especially by midweek. Highs in the 90s hold steady in the days ahead with heat indices near 100° on the way! It is important to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool this week!