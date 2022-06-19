INDIANAPOLIS – After a week that featured four consecutive days in the 90s or above we have finally caught a brief break from the heat this weekend. Highs will not remain on the mild end for very long though, another string of high heat days lies ahead.

Starting the week off hot

We begin the week with highs reaching at least the upper 80s across the Midwest. At the surface, a high pressure system will be centered nearby to our east. This will increase southerly flow and help boost temperatures. Humidity will remain lower end on Monday and an abundance of sun will help us warm up too.

Hottest days of the year possible midweek

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days this week as an upper level ridge centers right over the Midwest. While humidity will increase, it will not be high enough to build much cloud cover, so the sun will be a primary factor in heating us up. Southerly flow will persist as well with a light breeze developing during the afternoons. Our only chance for some relief may come in the form of isolated PM storms along a very weak trough passing through on Wednesday.

Though the hottest days will be over in the middle of the week, multiple days in the 90s will remain possible through the weekend.