Skies are clear and a great sunrise is expected to open your Friday morning! Temperatures are comfortable as a drop in dew points has brought less humid air to the region with temperatures holding in the lower 60s.

Could be the hottest day of the year so far! Sunshine will rule the day and with the drier punch of air (lower dew points) and light winds, temperatures will likely jump to 90° by 5:00 p.m.

The weekend will bring more heat and sunshine! Saturday has a slight change, as added clouds will redevelop by tomorrow afternoon and winds increase a bit from the northeast. Along with warmth, a few spotty storms could develop late afternoon mainly in our northern and northeastern counties with about 15% coverage.

Sunday looks dry and continued hot for this time of the year with another 90° day. By Tuesday a backdoor cold front will arrive which should bring a few additional showers or storms before dragging in a cooler flow and a return to the lower 80s and upper 70s.