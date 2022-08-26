Early shower and storm chances are ending, as the front pushes south through the state. Temperatures out-the-door are holding in the upper 60s, marking a warmer and muggier start but mainly dry. As the front heads out of Indiana, sunshine will begin to build in from the north to the south. Expect a steady warm-up with highs again in the middle 80s, which is seasonal for late August. Light wind flow continues today from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, skies will be clearing and a great evening and overnight is anticipated! This should create ideal conditions for high school football games, Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field and Greekfest all tonight!

The weekend brings the heat both days with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Plan on a little extra water needed for outdoor activities, as this will mark the hottest weather in nearly 3 weeks! We have not had a 90° day in 18 days! Not bad for August!!!

Storm chances rise by late Sunday night and into early next week. We could use the rainfall, as the Indiana landscape is beginning to dry up again. Yesterday, the US Drought Monitor Index showed a jump of 20% (in one week) of the state returning to abnormally dry conditions. No moderate drought indicated at this time!